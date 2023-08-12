Hyderabad: Major fire at JP Cinemas in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: A sudden major fire broke out at the Cinemas located at Tapadia Maruti Infinity Mall in Chandanagar on Saturday, August 11. No casualties were reported so far.

The accident occurred around 6 am and no one was in the mall at that time. The flames of fire spread rapidly to the multiplex cinema hall on the 5th floor. Three out of five screens of the multiplex were completely burnt.

Fire in Maruthi Infinity Mall Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad. Five screens got burnt. Fire tenders and DRF teams reached to the spot to extinguish the flames. No casualties reported so far.@XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/14AJ0ikME6 — Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE (@Bachanjeet_TNIE) August 12, 2023

Also Read Video: Moving car catches fire at Masab Tank in Hyderabad

After receiving the information, fire, and DRF personnel rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire and prevent any untoward. The fire was brought under control with the help of four fire engines.

According to the Chandanagar police, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.