Hyderabad: Major fire at JP Cinemas in Chandanagar

The flames of fire spread rapidly to the multiplex cinema hall on the 5th floor. Three out of five screens of the Multifax were completely burnt.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 12th August 2023 2:53 pm IST
DRF and fire team rushed the spot. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A sudden major fire broke out at the Cinemas located at Tapadia Maruti Infinity Mall in Chandanagar on Saturday, August 11. No casualties were reported so far.

The accident occurred around 6 am and no one was in the mall at that time. The flames of fire spread rapidly to the multiplex cinema hall on the 5th floor. Three out of five screens of the multiplex were completely burnt.

After receiving the information, fire, and DRF personnel rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire and prevent any untoward. The fire was brought under control with the help of four fire engines.

According to the Chandanagar police, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

