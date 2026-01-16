Hyderabad: Major flyovers will be closed on Shab-e-Meraj night

Hyderabad: All flyovers in Hyderabad, Telangana, with the exception of the Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Expressway, and Langar House Flyovers, will be shut down in view of Shab-e-Meraj on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.

According to Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad City Police, D Joel Davis, most flyovers, including the Necklace Road, will be closed to regulate traffic and to ensure that road safety standards are followed.

Additionally, the Telangana Talli, Shaikpet, Manmohan Singh, and Bahadurpura X Road flyovers will also be closed as needed. The flyovers will be closed from 10 pm on Friday, January 16.

The city police have urged commuters to follow the latest traffic updates relayed via social media platforms on X and Facebook. Any travel emergency or need for assistance can be reported through the traffic helpline number 9010203626.

Citizens are further requested to note the diversions and use alternate routes to reach destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Shab-e-Meraj, also known locally as Jagne ki Raat, is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab and commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s night journey from Makkah to Jerusalem (Isra) and his subsequent ascension through the heavens (Meraj).