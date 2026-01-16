Hyderabad: Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off near Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: It felt like Turkey’s world-famous Cappadocia, as the three-day Hot Air Balloon Festival began near Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort early on Friday, January 16, with at least 18 balloons taking off from the Golf Club.

Concluding on January 18, the festival was inaugurated by Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who took a hot air balloon ride as part of the opening ceremony. He covered a distance of 13 kilometres in nearly 1.5 hours in the hot air balloon.

At least 50 people, including those who booked tickets and VIPs, participated in the festival.

Tickets for the festival are priced at Rs 2,000, even as the event is fully booked. As part of the festival, shorter distance rides are arranged at the Parade Ground in Secuderabad on Friday evening.

According to local reports, the ride began from the Hyderabad Golf Club and ended at Appajiguda, providing an aerial view of Hyderabad. After completing the ride, Rao said, “Such festivals must be conducted frequently to promote Telangana and its historic culture.”

He said that the balloons soaring into the sky on Friday, January 16, symbolise Telangana tourism reaching new global heights. He explained that the festival will offer lasting memories to visitors. Rao urged people to participate in the festival along with their families.