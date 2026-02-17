Hyderabad: Major pipeline burst floods colonies in Manikonda

Hyderabad: A major drinking water pipeline carrying supply from the Singur reservoir to Hyderabad ruptured in Manikonda in the early hours of Tuesday, February 16, leading to flooding in several residential areas.

The pipeline burst at around 2.30 am, releasing large volumes of water that flowed into Employees Colony and Shiva Sai Colony. Basements of several apartment complexes were flooded, leaving parked cars and two-wheelers submerged.

Relief, control operations on

Police, fire services personnel, HYDRAA teams, and municipal authorities reached the location soon after being alerted and began relief and control operations.

The incident also caused severe damage to the road, disrupting traffic and making commuting difficult in the area. Residents and motorists were caught off guard by the sudden flooding in the early morning hours.

Also Read Climate change intensifies risks for flooding in Hyderabad: Govt

Officials said the nearby Pandena Vagu helped drain much of the water, preventing further spread into adjoining colonies and limiting the extent of damage.

Authorities are continuing efforts to manage the situation and assess losses caused by the pipeline rupture.