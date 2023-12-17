Hyderabad Maker Faire at T Works to conclude today

This two-day event, held after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, has come back for tech enthusiasts, educators, students, hobbyists, and artists.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th December 2023 2:30 pm IST
Hyderabad Maker Faire to conclude today

Hyderabad: The third edition of Maker Faire Hyderabad 2023, India’s largest gathering of creative minds, is set to conclude today December 17, at T-Works.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This two-day event, held after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, has come back for tech enthusiasts, educators, students, hobbyists, and artists.

The festival, starting at 10 am and ending at 8 pm, has attracted over 50,000 visitors, on the first day. It features an impressive lineup of 80 workshops and 40 interactive zones, offering a diverse range of activities from pottery and origami to advanced 3D printing and robotics.

MS Education Academy

Anand Rajagopalan, CEO of T-Works, told the media, “Maker Faire happens worldwide, and now Hyderabad joins the list of cities with a vibrant maker culture. By next year, T-Works aims to be the world’s largest prototyping centre and host the largest maker event in 2024.”

The Maker Faire, part of a global movement, celebrates science, technology, engineering, arts, and crafts, and the DIY mindset and entry is free.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th December 2023 2:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button