Hyderabad Maker Faire at T Works to conclude today

Hyderabad: The third edition of Maker Faire Hyderabad 2023, India’s largest gathering of creative minds, is set to conclude today December 17, at T-Works.

This two-day event, held after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, has come back for tech enthusiasts, educators, students, hobbyists, and artists.

Live updates from Day 1 of Maker Faire!



The crowd is roaring and the creativity is flowing. It's a jam-packed house and the excitement is just getting started!#mfh23 #makerfairehyd #makermovement #projectshowcase #makerfaire #MakerFaireHyderabad pic.twitter.com/vYo0dKcRHt — T-Works (@TWorksHyd) December 16, 2023

The festival, starting at 10 am and ending at 8 pm, has attracted over 50,000 visitors, on the first day. It features an impressive lineup of 80 workshops and 40 interactive zones, offering a diverse range of activities from pottery and origami to advanced 3D printing and robotics.

Anand Rajagopalan, CEO of T-Works, told the media, “Maker Faire happens worldwide, and now Hyderabad joins the list of cities with a vibrant maker culture. By next year, T-Works aims to be the world’s largest prototyping centre and host the largest maker event in 2024.”

The Maker Faire, part of a global movement, celebrates science, technology, engineering, arts, and crafts, and the DIY mindset and entry is free.