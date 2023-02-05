Hyderabad: Malabar jewellery to host Gemstone festival from Feb 5

Hyderabad: The Mehdipatnam branch of Malabar Gold and Diamond Jewellery showroom has started a Gemstone Jewellery festival.

Stores across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will showcase the collection from February 5, 2023 to February 20, 2023.

The diamond retail chain in the country has launched the Gemstone Festival to showcase its exclusive range of pure gold jewellery studded with precious gemstones and uncut diamonds.

Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed said, “We are excited to launch the Gemstone Jewellery Festival and introduce our innovative designs studded with natural and certified gemstones. Jewellery buyers can enjoy our products with the assurance of the highest quality, purity, fair prices and buyback guarantee,”

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is one of the leading jewellers, which takes pride in showcasing the meticulous art and craft of Indian jewellery to the world. Established in 1993 in the historic Indian city of Calicut, the brand currently operates 300+ stores across 10 countries.