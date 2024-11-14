Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MLA slams Waqf Board for failing to prevent encroachments

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BRS MLA Marri Rajashekhar Reddy has raised serious concerns regarding the functioning of the Waqf Board, alleging that it is failing to protect its lands from encroachment.

He stated that the board’s ‘inability’ to act against illegal occupations reflects poorly on its commitment to justice for the poor, suggesting that there may be political influences behind the lack of enforcement actions against encroachers.

On 750 acres of land in Malkajgiri

Reddy remarked that the Waqf Board’s CEO had recently claimed ownership of 750 acres in Malkajgiri, yet the board’s actions have left impoverished communities “struggling.”

He criticized the board for announcing a halt to registrations on certain survey numbers while simultaneously including controversial lands in the prohibited list without proper investigation.

The MLA emphasized that the 398 and 399 survey numbers are not included in this banned list but still are under dispute, which necessitates a thorough survey to clarify ownership.

He pointed out that under Waqf Act Section 52A, notices should be issued to current occupants, and cases should be registered at local police stations against these illegal encroachments.

MLA questions ‘reluctance’ of Waqf officials

Reddy questioned why Waqf officials seem reluctant to act and whether they are being influenced by local police or other authorities.

He expressed disbelief that encroachments could occur without the knowledge of Waqf officials, particularly questioning the role of local inspectors in facilitating these illegal activities.

Furthermore, Reddy noted that nearly 70 colonies within his constituency fall under the prohibited survey numbers, and he criticized the authorities for not issuing notices until now.

He demanded immediate criminal action against those involved in encroachment as per Waqf Board regulations.