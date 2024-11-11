Hyderabad: Shariah Protection Committee opposes Waqf Amendment Bill

The Shariah Protection Committee for Women held a massive Intellectual Meet on Saturday, November 9, at Federation House in Hyderabad to raise the sensational discourse of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. The event was organized with the intent to draw attention to what the bill means to the Muslim community and women in particular.

Talha Jabeen who also works as the Convener of the Shariah Protection Committee formally welcomed the audience to the event as well as highlighted the role and importance of the bill in detail. Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was tabled in the session on Wednesday, August 7, and it was opposed solely by the Muslim community and some of the parliamentary opposition parties.

On this basis, a Joint Parliamentary Committee, comprising members of both houses of Parliament, was formed to gather public opinion before submitting its report to the government by the end of November.

President of the Shariah Committee Dr Asma Zehra, expressed concerns about the BJP-led government’s approach to waqf properties. She stated that the ministry’s approach toward the Waqf properties was a source of worry.

She criticized the government’s stance and said, “The BJP and its allies have always been uncomfortable with the sight of Muslim religious structures and properties under waqf.”

The meeting discussed some of the pertinent issues that concern the Waqf Amendment Bill such as.

Representation in Waqf governance: The contentious issues that have been discussed include the proposed recommendation for the integration of non-Muslim members in the Waqf Boards as well as the Central Waqf Council.

Women’s rights: The Shariah Protection Committee for Women noted the possible effects on women’s rights in Islam but no specifics were mentioned in the reports.

The event also allowed the Muslim community to raise their voices and call for support against the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. As the JPC continues proceeding with the nationwide public hearing exercise, and conduct of meetings with various stakeholders within different cities across the country, more debate on the bill is expected in the next few weeks.