Hyderabad: Malkajgiri’s progress only with Congress win in LS polls, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy stated that the Congress party’s success in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat is key to development in the constituency.

“By maintaining friendly relations with the Centre, we have laid foundation stones for skyways in this region. For services like the Metro, and MMTS to arrive here, and for the Jawaharnagar dumping yard issue to find a solution, it’s important that the Congress party wins from here,” he said.

He made the remarks while addressing the party’s key leaders in Malkajgiri at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, March 21.

Revanth also recalled his stint as the constituency’s MP between 2019-2023 and said that his win from here led to his chief ministership later.

“Former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s downfall began from here. Even though some leaders (Congress) sold themselves out, people sent me to the Parliament. Congress workers at all the 2964 polling booths here worked hard to make me win,” he added.

Stating that Malkajgiri is India’s biggest Lok Sabha constituency, Revanth stressed the need for the Congress to win from Malkajgiri “at any cost.”

The BJP announced Eatala Rajender as its candidate from the constituency. Even though the Congress is yet to announce its candidate officially, media reports suggest that Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy will be its candidate.

Telangana is going to the ballot in the fourth phase of the LS election schedule on May 13.