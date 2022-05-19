Hyderabad: Malla Reddy’s relative booked for trespassing

Hyderabad: Labor Minister Malla Reddy’s relative M Srinivas Reddy along with a group of people has been booked by the Petbasheerabad police on charges of trespassing into land at Gundlapochampally and physically assaulting the guards.

According to the police, there is an ongoing dispute between B Mallareddy and S Venu and his brother S Vinod over the land, and the accused entered the land to create tension.

On Monday night, a group of people armed with sticks entered the land at Gundlapochampally and damaged the fences. When guards intervened, the group pounced on them and severely injured two out of the three guards.

The patrol team reached the spot immediately and upon seeing them the accused fled from the place. In the process, one of the guards caught hold of an attacker identified as Yadagiri, who confessed that they were sent by Srinivas Reddy.

Ten individuals out of the group have been apprehended while the others are absconding. As Srinivas Reddy was not present at the incident site, his role in the incident is being probed and an investigation is underway, according to the police.