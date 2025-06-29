Hyderabad: Man accused of journalist’s suicide surrenders

Hyderabad: Purna Chandra Badhavat , suspect in the suicide case of journalist Swetcha Votarkar surrender before the Chikkadpally police on Saturday, June 28.

Badhavat was accompanied to the police station by his layers. The police took him into custody and the interrogation is underway. Votarkar’s parents alleged that Badavath had created circumstances that forced their daughter to commit suicide. The news presenter had died by suicide at her house by hanging on June 27.

Swetcha Votarkar, who was working as a special correspondent and news presenter for T News Telugu channel, breathed her last at her residence in Chikkadpally. She was living with her 12-year-old daughter, while her parents Sreedevi and Shankar stayed in Ram Nagar.

According to reports, when her daughter came home, the bedroom was locked from inside. When the neighbours broke-open the door, they found Swetcha hanging and unconscious.