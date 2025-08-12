Hyderabad man among two Indian expats wins Rs 23L in UAE Lottery

Sudarshan Kasturi from Hyderabad and Harshdeep, a native of Punjab, won the lottery.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th August 2025 4:40 pm IST
Indian Expats win Rs 23 lakh in UAE Lottery
Harshdeep and Sudarshan Kasturi

Hyderabad: Two Indian expats, including a man from Hyderabad, on Tuesday, August 11, won Rs 23.85 lakh in the UAE Lottery.

Sudarshan Kasturi from Hyderabad and Harshdeep, a native of Punjab, won the lottery. “I have been a long-time resident. I came here in 2006. So, it’s been 19 years,” Kasturi was quoted as saying by Gulf News. He expressed pleasure over winning the lottery “We both have won Dh100,000 from the UAE Lottery. We are very happy,” he added.

Elaborating on how he would spend the money, Harshdeep said, “I will use the prize money to renovate my house and save the remaining amount for future needs. I also plan to help others.”

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th August 2025 4:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button