Hyderabad: Man arrested for allegedly trying to contact ISIS

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Falaknuma police, on Friday, for his alleged involvement with the terror organisation ISIS and for promoting the group’s ideology on social media.

Suleman, a resident of Bibi ka Chashma area in Falaknuma, had been on the radar of intelligence agencies.

In 2018 after the NIA had busted an ISIS module by arresting Abdullah Basit and his associates in a conspiracy case, a few including Suleman were subjected to police counseling, for their involvement.

Allegedly a supporter of ISIS, Suleman was also in contact with members of the terror organization. He was arrested by the police late on Friday, and the investigation is currently underway.