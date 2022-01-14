Hyderabad: Man arrested for cricket betting, Rs 95k seized

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Thursday by the Mangalhat police in connection with a betting racket.

The police recovered cash worth Rs 95,000 along with a mobile phone. According to police, the accused D Bhagath Singh was caught while receiving betting money from the punters as he was betting on the Big Bash League. The police booked a case against Singh and initiated an investigation.

In a similar case in November 2021, the Telangana police busted an online cricket betting racket with the arrest of two organisers and seized over Rs 2 crore cash.

The organizers were running the racket mainly from Mumbai and were making customers through a website. They had received bets for the recent Twenty20 World Cup and India New Zealand Twenty20 series.