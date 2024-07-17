Hyderabad: Man arrested for duping people on job pretext

Hyderabad cyber crime police apprehended a 38-year-old man for allegedly cheating a man on the pretext of offering a job in a multinational company.

The accused has been identified as Binde Pavan Kalyan, hailing from Yellandu town, Khammam.

The case unfolded when a 45-year-old private employee from Hyderabad complained on February 8, 2024. According to the victim, he received a call offering a lucrative online data entry job. Believing the offer to be genuine, the victim agreed to pay an initial ₹2000 as registration fees.

However, the situation quickly escalated when the suspect claimed the victim had made errors and demanded an additional ₹1000 as a penalty. This pattern continued, with the accused coercing the victim to transfer Rs. 5.73 lakh under various pretexts.

Growing suspicious, the victim registered a complaint with Cyber Police, and during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, a former internet cafe owner, had resorted to fraudulent means due to financial difficulties. Operating under the guise of a consultancy manager for a fictitious company named “TQR Company,” he posted job offers on the LOKEL APP, targeting job seekers desperate for employment.

Once contacted, he would lure victims into paying registration fees and subsequent penalties, promising employment that never existed.

Tracing the digital footprint, police apprehended the accused and registered a case under Section 66 C D of the ITA Act and Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.