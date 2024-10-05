Hyderabad: Man arrested for murdering senior woman in Domalguda

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the city police for the murder of an elderly woman earlier in the year. The accused, Mahesh Kumar Mukhiya, 26, a native of Bihar, was the house help of the victim’s house, who killed the elderly woman when her family members had gone to work and stole jewellery, cash and other valuables from her and the house.

The victim has been identified as Sneha Latha Devi, a resident of Domalguda, Hyderabad. The murder took place at the victim’s house on January 31, 2024. According to the police, Mahesh had been working at the house for some time. He learnt the daily routine of the family, and planned to rob the family by killing the woman.

On January 31, after other family members had gone to work, he allegedly gagged her to death after tying her to a sofa, with the help of an accomplice who came from Bihar to commit the crime.

They robbed the house and fled the house. The Domalguda police, which started investigating the crime had identified the accused, formed a special team for the investigation and had been on the hunt for Mahesh.

Police added that efforts to arrest the absconding co-assailants are underway.