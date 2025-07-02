Hyderabad man arrested for possessing 7.5 kg ganja

Due to low income, the accused dabbled in the business of procuring and selling ganja.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd July 2025 4:11 pm IST
Ganja in hyderabad
Kanchanbagh police seized 7.5 ganja from the accused

Hyderabad: Kanchanbagh police arrested a 27-year-old driver for possessing 7.5 kgs of ganja worth Rs 1,86,000.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Amer, a driver from Errakunta in Balapur.

According to police, Amer worked as a driver for the past five years. Due to low income, he dabbled in the business of procuring and selling ganja.

Amer met his ganja supplier, Mohammad Ismail alias Shabba, from Hafeez Baba Nagar, who sold the drug at the rate of Rs 2000 per 100 gram.

Amer would resell the drug at almost double the cost price.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Further investigation is ongoing.

