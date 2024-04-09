Hyderabad: Man arrested for Rs 20K theft from petrol pump cashier

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police here arrested a man who stole Rs 20000 from a petrol bunk cashier on the pretext of online money transfer.

The accused, Mohd Sabeel, 33, is a resident of Quthbullapur. He went to a petrol bunk at Tarnaka some days ago and asked the cashier Sumith Roy to help him do an online money transfer to his e-wallet.

Sabeel told Sumith he will pay cash and asked him to transfer Rs. 20,000 to his e-wallet account. “Sumith transferred Rs. 20,000 to the account provided by Sabeel who then escaped from the spot. Sumith tried to spot him but Sabeel pushed him away due to which the man fell and received injuries,” said V Pradeep Kumar, Detective Inspector, Osmania University police station.

On a complaint the police booked a case and traced Sabeel. The police recovered Rs. 20,000 cash from him and seized a motorcycle.