Hyderabad: Man arrested for selling illegal railway tickets in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Monday, November 25, for illegally selling railway tickets in Secunderabad.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested the tout and seized three live tickets worth Rs 21,000 and 52 old tickets worth Rs 2.09 lakh.

South Central Railway (SCR) authorities cautioned passengers against purchasing tickets from touts or travelling ticketless in trains. Even when in doubt, do not buy your ticket from a tout, they said.

“A special drive to catch the touts and control ticketless travel is being undertaken regularly to keep a check on such illegal activity and save passengers,” the SCR said in a statement.