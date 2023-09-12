Hyderabad: Man arrested for smuggling PDS rice in Malakpet

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th September 2023 5:19 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies officials along with the Task Force South East Zone apprehended a man who was illegally dealing and smuggling in PDS rice at Malakpet. The officials seized nearly one tonne of the PDS rice from him.

“Omer was buying the PDS rice at a low price from BPL card holders in the city and storing it at his godown at Wahednagar. He works for Mohammed Hassan, who is absconding,” said the Civil Supplies official.

Efforts are on to apprehend Mohammed Hussain who is presently absconding.

