Hyderabad: Man assaults TGSRTC driver in Tolichowki, arrested

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for assaulting an on-duty Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) driver in Tolichowki on October 3.

The incident occurred after a car driver hit the RTC bus near the Galaxy Bus Stop on Saturday. In a video, the accused, identified as Zeeshan, 38, is seen assaulting the driver, Azam, 43, while passengers tried to intervene.

Following the assault, Azam lodged a complaint with the Tolichowki Police, stating that Zeeshan was driving carelessly and had hit the bus from the side. He then blocked the bus’s path before getting into the vehicle and assaulting the driver. When the conductor tried to intervene, Zeeshan allegedly pushed him aside and intentionally damaged the ticket machine.

Based on the complaint, the Tolichowki police registered a case of assaulting an on-duty government officer under Sections 121(2), 126(2), 352, 351(2), 324(4) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA) for mischief causing damage to public property.

The Tolichowki Police initiated an investigation, following which Zeeshan was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

A man was arrested for assaulting an on-duty Telangana State Road Transport Corporation driver in Tolichowki on October 3.



The incident occurred after a car driver hit the RTC bus near the Galaxy Bus Stop on Saturday. In a video, the accused, identified as Zeeshan, 38, is seen… pic.twitter.com/90SkAs05r4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 6, 2026

Taking note of the incident, TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy warned of strict action against those who assault RTC employees without any provocation.