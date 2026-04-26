Hyderabad: Man attacks staff with sword after being denied curry for Rs 10

Hyderabad: A man attacked the staff of a food joint with a sword on Saturday, April 25, after he was reportedly denied a curry packet for Rs 10 instead of being charged the original amount of Rs 20.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Ameenpur Police Station said that the incident occurred at Sai Foods, located in Beeramguda, at around 10 pm. The accused, identified as Jeevarathnam, had asked the staff for a curry packet for Rs 10, but the staff refused, saying that the curry was priced at Rs 20.

This triggered a dispute between Jeevarathnam and the staff. Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident showed the staff getting into a physical fight with the accused, with both parties pushing each other and grabbing each other’s throats.

At one point, Jeevarathnam left, but later returned with a sword and terrorized those present inside.

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In a fit of rage, Jeevarathnam chased the staff around the counter as they joined their hands in front of him, asking him to stop. He swung the sword over the counter, and the staff ducked or shielded themselves with plastic stools to protect themselves.

Jeevarathnam had also pulled down the shop’s shutter, trapping three to four employees inside. Eventually, one of the staff members was able to open the shutter and all of them made an escape.

A complaint was registered with Ameenpur Police the same night and an attempt to murder case was registered. A hunt for the accused is underway, the police said.