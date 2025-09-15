Hyderabad: Man attacks wife with blade after she requests him to attend ceremony

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a man in Nagole on Sunday, September 14, for domestic violence. He allegedly attacked his 19-year-old wife with a blade when asked to accompany her home.

Upputalli Venugopal attacked Tanniru Mahalaxmi after she requested him to join her at a housewarming ceremony. He grabbed her by the neck and tried to slit her throat with the blade.

Upon hearing her cries, neighbours alerted the police. She sustained a throat injury and is receiving treatment in Supraja Hospital.

In her police complaint, she alleged that her husband frequently got into fights with her, assaulting her several times. Furthermore, he was allegedly talking to other women. When questioned, he would beat her.

On some occasions, Venugopal would throw her out of the house at midnight.

The couple had recently moved to Nagole. He was an alcoholic and reportedly sold her gold ornaments to purchase liquor.

When she came to know, she gave her remaining jewellery to her mother for safekeeping. This enraged Venugopal, and he demanded she get it back.

In July, the couple was referred to a counselling centre after Mahalaxmi filed a complaint at the Nagole police station.

Venugopal has been arrested, while the police registered a case under dowry and assault charges.