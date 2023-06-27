Hyderabad: Man attempts to abduct wife’s ex-neighbour, held

Hyderabad: The police have apprehended a man and his associates for alleged attempt to abduct his wife’s ex-neighbour over a loan dispute. The incident occurred in the Ghatkesar area on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, D. Janki, addressed the media during a press conference, providing details of the case. The arrested individuals include G. Chakradhar Goud (35) from Bapupalli, M. Gowtham Raju (33) from Adikmet, A. Narsinga Rao alias Jani (35) from Medchal, and Vinod (37) from Parsigutta.

According to the police, in 2015, the complainant, Avinash Reddy, had lent Rs 30 lakh to a woman named Arushika Reddy. Allegedly, when Avinash Reddy demanded repayment of the loan, Arushika promised to marry him. However, after discussing the matter with her family, Arushika neither returned the money nor went ahead with the marriage, effectively distancing herself from the complainant. In January 2023, Arushika Reddy returned Rs 9 lakh to Avinash Reddy.

In recent days, Chakradhar Goud the husband of Arushika contacted Avinash Reddy by phone and arranged a meeting at a hotel on the Warangal highway in Ghatkesar on Monday. Chakradhar informed Avinash that he intended to resolve the issue regarding his wife’s outstanding loan amount. Avinash Reddy agreed to the meeting and arrived at the designated location on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway. It was during this encounter that Chakradhar attempted to abduct Avinash Reddy.

Police investigations have revealed that Chakradhar Goud married Arushika Reddy, who is said to be Avinash Reddy’s former neighbor, in 2018. Chakradhar Goud has a criminal record, with involvement in nine prior cases, while Narsing Rao also has a history of criminal activities. The two individuals reportedly met while incarcerated at Cherlapally Central Jail.