Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police on Saturday, January 13 arrested a man who attempted to steal money from an ATM on Thursday night.

The man Mohammed Abdul Momin Khan, 27 years old, a resident of Jalpally Balapur went into the ATM center located at Thukkuguda village road and attempted to open the cash chest with gas-cutting equipment.

The police identified him with the help of closed-circuit camera footage and arrested him. He was produced before the court and was sent to remand.