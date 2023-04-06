Hyderabad: Man awarded 3 years jail for stalking minor in 2017

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced a Medchal resident to rigorous imprisonment for stalking a minor girl in 2017.

On October 16, 2017, the LB Nagar police received a complaint from the victim against Kondam Prem Kumar, who was 23 years old at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the girl was stalked by the accused in the name of love for two months. She faced harassment online from him through WhatsApp and through phone calls as well.

On October 11, 2017, the accused threatened her that he would upload her pictures on social media.

Three days after that he went to the girl’s house and had an argument with her mother, following which he dragged her out of her house.

He told her that he would kill her if she did not come with him and hit her. The LB Nagar police registered a case against him and after an investigation, he was remanded to judicial custody.

LB Nagar special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted the accused and awarded him a rigorous imprisonment of three years along with a fine of Rs 16,000.