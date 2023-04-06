Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life for 2010 murder

Hyderabad: One person was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court after being charged with a murder he committed in 2010.

According to reports, the Vanasthalipuram police station received a complaint from Madala Venkat Rao on September 19, 2010, saying his niece had been murdered.

Rao’s niece and now deceased Maddipatla Divya was staying with her uncle’s family because her parents worked in Kolkata. She was a final-year engineering student at the time of her death.

The accused – Anthati Shekar – had developed one-sided love for Divya and was jealous of her growing closeness with another classmate.

On September 19, 2010, Shekar invited Divya to his house for a party. He checked her messages and questioned her about her friendship with other classmates.

“Shekar could not control his anger and hit Divya with a baseball hat on her head. She sustained severe bleeding injuries ultimately leading to her death,” a police press release said.

Shekar was finally arrested during the course of the investigation. On Thursday, he was convicted of life imprisonment sentence and a fine of Rs 50,000/-