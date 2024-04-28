Hyderabad: Man beats brother to death over money for alcohol

Police said the victim often harassed his family for money

Published: 28th April 2024
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother as he demanded money to purchase liquor on Saturday, April 27, at Feelkhana.

The victim, Feroz, who was jobless, arrived home intoxicated around 11:30 pm on Friday and allegedly took the accused’s phone after he refused to give him money. This resulted in an argument, following which the accused reportedly called his friend, Mohammed Shabaz, and woke up Feroz. They took him to the rooftop, where he was beaten to death with an iron rod.

Police said the victim often harassed his family for money. Following the incident, when police was alerted, they apprehended the accused. 

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been filed. Further investigations are underway.

