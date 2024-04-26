Hyderabad: Police nab 2 for gang-rape, murder in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Police apprehended two individuals, including a minor, for allegedly committing gang rape and murdering a 45-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Kukatpally’s workshop cellar on Sunday morning.

The accused has been identified as Nitish Kumar Dev, 24, and the child in conflict with the law is a native of Bihar. After reviewing CCTV evidence, the authorities discovered that the accused had killed and sexually assaulted the woman before escaping on a bike.

Four days later, the two accused were identified and taken into custody by the police, reported TNIE. “In addition to the CCTV evidence, they also confessed to the crime,” Kukatpally ACP K Srinivas Rao stated.

The accused approached the victim, a domestic worker, on Saturday night as she was standing next to a tea stand in Prashanth Nagar. According to reports, Nitish and the minor were riding their bikes back from work and wanted to stop for tea when they noticed the victim.

The accused allegedly located a cellar in a nearby neighbourhood, dragged the woman there against her will, and then gang-raped her. One of the accused struck the victim’s head on the ground as she was protesting, and the victim passed away from her head injuries.

The duo has been booked under Sections 376(D), 302, and 34 of the IPC on charges of gang rape, murder, and joint criminal liability.