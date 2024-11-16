Hyderabad: Man booked for harassment after nursing student rejects proposal

The accused allegedly threatened to expose victim's private photos and videos, defame her family, and even claimed he would inject her with HIV.

Published: 16th November 2024 6:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly harassing and assaulting a nursing student after she rejected his romantic proposal.

According to the complaint, the duo initially connected on Instagram and engaged in casual conversations. After the victim rejected the accused Vijay’s proposal he bore a grudge, leading to repeated harassment. He allegedly threatened to expose her private photos and videos, defame her family, and even claimed he would inject her with HIV.

The complainant also reported being sexually assaulted by the accused while returning from college and enduring further abuse on multiple occasions.

On November 15, Vijay reportedly visited her house, created a disturbance, and threatened her family members. Fearing for their safety, the victim sought police protection and action against him.

Based on the complaint, Hayat Nagar police registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.

