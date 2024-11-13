Hyderabad: Student dies by suicide over harassment by neighbour

During the investigation, police discovered that the neighbour Suresh made the last call to the victim before her death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 13th November 2024 6:59 pm IST
Man along with two minors die by suicide
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by her neighbour in Indirammanagar, Rasoolpura on Tuesday, November 13.

The victim has been identified as Gujari Savitri who was pursuing her undergraduate degree.

According to reports, the victim had been repeatedly harassed by her neighbour, Suresh. Despite warnings from Savitri’s father, he continued to contact her via phone.

During the investigation, police discovered that Suresh made the last call to the victim before her death.

Also Read
Telangana student dies by suicide at IIIT Basara

He has been taken into custody for questioning. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 13th November 2024 6:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button