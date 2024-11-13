Hyderabad: Student dies by suicide over harassment by neighbour

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by her neighbour in Indirammanagar, Rasoolpura on Tuesday, November 13.

The victim has been identified as Gujari Savitri who was pursuing her undergraduate degree.

According to reports, the victim had been repeatedly harassed by her neighbour, Suresh. Despite warnings from Savitri’s father, he continued to contact her via phone.

During the investigation, police discovered that Suresh made the last call to the victim before her death.

He has been taken into custody for questioning. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)