Man booked for pulling down Israeli flag at Secretariat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was booked for reportedly pulling down an Israeli flag hoisted at the Secretariat for the Miss World 2025 pageant. The act was also streamed.

The incident first occurred on May 12, when the accused, Zakir pulled down the flag. The authorities restored the flag after the man was booked. However, the same man was seen removing the Israeli flag once again on Friday, May 16.

The incident was live-streamed on Instagram. This has sparked a major controversy. In a post on X, an eyewitness tagged Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand and Hyderabad City Police.

“Respected sir CVAnandIPS and Hyderabad police. Given the 72nd Miss World-2025 competition, which is to be held in Hyderabad, many countries and their bureaucrats will be joining this event.” The government has installed all the country flags at Tankbund, since a couple of days some Instragram handles are posting to remove the `ISRAEL FLAG’ because of the war between Israel and Palestine ,”

The Saifabad police station arrested the man and registered two cases against him. Further investigations are underway.