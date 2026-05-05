Hyderabad man booked for sharing woman’s nude videos with estranged husband

One month ago, the accused went to Vijayawada and allegedly forced the woman to appear nude on video calls.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 9:45 am IST
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Hyderabad: A man was booked on May 3, for sharing nude videos of his girlfriend with her estranged husband and family.

The incident came to light when the 29-year-old woman, a catering employee and resident of Shamshabad approached the RGIA police to file a complaint against her paramour. The complainant learnt about the videos from a colleague who said that the videos were being circulated on WhatsApp.

Videos shared to estranged husband and famili

The complainant stated that videos were shared with her estranged husband, sister and others. According to reports, the complainant was married a decade ago. However, three years ago, her husband abandoned her for another woman.

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The complainant secured a job at a catering company and started living on her own. After some time, the woman entered into a relationship with the accused, who was employed at a gas agency. One month ago, the accused went to Vijayawada and allegedly forced the woman to appear nude on video calls.

The woman stated that she was distressed after the accused shared private videos and photos with her estranged husband. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case of voyeurism under section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the accused remains at large.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 9:45 am IST

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