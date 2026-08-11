Hyderabad man booked over alleged sharing of child abuse material

Hyderabad: Jeedimetla police have registered a case against a man from Gajularamaram for allegedly viewing and sharing links to child sexual abuse material on Instagram.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Shanappa, came under the radar of a US-based child protection organisation after his online activity was detected. The organisation reportedly shared details of the activity with the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its tip line.

Acting on information received from NCMEC, the Telangana Cyber Crimes police launched an inquiry into the suspect’s online activity. Investigators traced the Internet Protocol (IP) address associated with the activity and identified the mobile number linked to it.

The information was subsequently forwarded to the Jeedimetla police, who registered a case against Shanappa and began an investigation.

Police are examining his digital devices and online activity to determine the extent of the alleged sharing and whether anyone else was involved.