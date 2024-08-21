Hyderabad man breaks free from cyber crime trap in Cambodia

Hyderabad: A man from Hyderabad who was lured into cybercrime on the pretext of jobs in Cambodia has broken free from the trap and returned home.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Gulam Moinuddin a resident of Kurmaguda, Madannapet, who sought refuge at the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh after fleeing from a Chinese-run call centre involved in scamming Indians.

On his return, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau registered a fresh case of trafficking based on his statements. Gulam, a graduate of Kakatiya University, Warangal, had initially worked as a waiter at Swagath Grand Hotel, Habsiguda. Struggling with his family’s financial debts, he decided to seek better job opportunities abroad.

A friend working in Malaysia connected him with an agent, Gottapu Srinivasa Rao, who promised him a job overseas. “I contacted Srinivas, who advised me to go to Cambodia instead of Europe, saying it was a lengthy process. He asked for my original passport and arranged my visa and flight tickets,” Gulam said.

After transferring Rs 50,000 to the agent, Gulam was told he had secured a call centre job in Cambodia. He travelled to Chennai, where he met another intermediary, Kartik, who demanded an additional Rs 65,000 in cash. After securing a visa, Gulam left for Cambodia on Jan 20, 2024. On arrival in Cambodia, Gulam was picked up by one Salam, who took his passport and drove him 500 kilometres to Poi Pet City near the Thailand border.

Also Read Forced into cybercrime, Telangana techies rescued from Cambodia

“The cab driver dropped me at a guest house, where I met a Chinese agent. I was taken to a company for an interview and was told my salary would be $800. However, I soon realised that the company was involved in scamming Indians through call centres,” Gulam added.

The victim was forced to read a script prepared by the Chinese handlers and scam Indians, when he refused to do so the handlers threatened Gulam asking him to pay double the amount he had initially paid.

He was kept idle for 20 days before being moved to another company, where he was made to make scam calls to Indians.

According to a report by the TOI, The victim sought permission from his handlers to buy essentials; he reached a lodge near the Indian embassy he approached the Indian Embassy, where he met an officer and explained his situation.

Indian ambassador to Cambodia, Devyani Uttam Khobragade, assisted Gulam in obtaining a new passport and ensured his safe return to India on Aug 7.

Upon reaching Hyderabad, Gulam filed a complaint with the Telangana police who registered a case of wrongful confinement and launched an investigation.