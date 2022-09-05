Hyderabad: Man brutally murders wife in front of her family

Hyderabad: In spine chilling incident, a housewife was murdered brutally allegedly by her husband in front of her family members at Chandrayangutta on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Meherunnisa.

Meherunnisa, (40) a mother of four children – two girls and two boys – was married to Abrar of Kohir mandal around 20 years ago. The husband of the woman, according to her family members, did small businesses and is reportedly addicted to liquor.

Due to frequent fighting between the couple, Meherunnisa shifted to her mother’s home at Tadlakunta in the Phoolbagh area of Chandrayangutta some days ago.

On Monday, Abrar, on pretext of discussing the family matters with Meherunnisa, came carrying a knife with him. He had tucked the knife in his pants and came inside the house.

On spotting Meherunnisa, he charged towards the woman while other family members screamed for help. He stabbed her and left her severely injured. Meherunnisa, due to loss of blood, died in the house. Her mother and another woman who tried to save Meherunnisa from Abrar, were attacked too. After attacking them, the man escaped from the spot.

ACP Falaknuma, Syed Jahangeer, told reporters that Abrar was regularly fighting with his wife in a drunken state. On Monday he came and stabbed her with a knife because of which she suffered bleeding injuries and died. Two teams have been formed to nab him. A case has been is booked and investigation in ongoing.