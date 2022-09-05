Hyderabad: Road work to be completed by end of the year

Hyderabad: The road development work in the city by the Strategic Road development programme (SRDP) will be finished by next year.

Out of a total of 47 SRDP works, 31 flyovers, underpasses, grade separators, Road over Bridge (RoBs) and roads under Bridges (RuBs) have been completed and the remaining will be completed soon.

According to the state Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, 31 projects including 15 flyovers, underpasses (5), ROBs/ RUBs (7), Cable Stayed Bridge at Durgam Cheruvu (1), Panjagutta steel bridge (1) Panjagutta widening (1), ORR to Medak Rehabilitation (1) have been completed and open for public use.

“Strategic Road Development Program #SRDP is changing the face of #Hyderabad road infrastructure. In Phase 1 of SRDP, 31 projects completed & 16 more are being worked upon Phase -2 will be initiated soon,” KTR tweeted.

The GHMC will take care of 13 projects out of 16 road projects and the remaining will be the National Highways.

According to the media reports, SRDP is aiming to cover the major traffic corridors and activity centres such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hitech City, Kukatpally, Bachupally, Patancheruvu, Abids and Chandrayangutta etc.