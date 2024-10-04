Hyderabad man dies by suicide after losing Rs 25 lakh in share market

Hyderabad: Depressed over losing money in online share market, a man died by suicide in Hayatnagar on Thursday, October 3.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Akilesh Reddy, a B Tech graduate. As per the police, Reddy began investing in shares for good returns.

However, recently, most of the shares which he had bought had seen a down fall incurring a los of about Rs 25 lakh to him.

He was upset over the loss and hung himself in the house while the family members were away.

A suicide note was found which read loss in share market trading was the reason for his death. “A case of suicide under section 194 of the BNS Act has been registered and the investigation is underway.” Hayatngar inspector told Siasat.com

According to section 194 of the Bharat Nyay Sanahita (BNS) “Whoever commits an affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.”