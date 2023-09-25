Hyderabad: Man dies due to wall collapse at Kamatipura

Nanda Kumar died on the spot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th September 2023 2:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man dies after wall of old house collapses at Kamatipura
Man dies after wall of old house collapses at Kamatipura

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of wall collapse, a man died after the wall of his dated house collapsed at Kamatipura in the Old City on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The deceased, Nanda Kumar, 65 was at his house when the incident took place. He came under the rubble and sustained serious injuries.

According to the police, Nanda Kumar died on the spot.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the Kamatipura police and a probe has been initiated.

Also Read
Telangana: 3 dead, one injured in wall collapse in Hanamkonda

A similar incident took place in Hanamkonda where three people died on the spot and another one sustained severe injuries after a weekend wall collapse at Shayampet Mandal.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th September 2023 2:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button