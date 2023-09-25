Hyderabad: Man dies due to wall collapse at Kamatipura

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of wall collapse, a man died after the wall of his dated house collapsed at Kamatipura in the Old City on Sunday.
The deceased, Nanda Kumar, 65 was at his house when the incident took place. He came under the rubble and sustained serious injuries.
According to the police, Nanda Kumar died on the spot.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the Kamatipura police and a probe has been initiated.
A similar incident took place in Hanamkonda where three people died on the spot and another one sustained severe injuries after a weekend wall collapse at Shayampet Mandal.