Hyderabad: Three people died on the spot and another one sustained severe injuries after a wall collapse at Shayampet Mandal in Hanamkonda district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as More Pedda Sambaiah, L Saramma, and B Jogamma. The incident occurred when the victims were doing some work near the weakened wall and it fell down, killing them on the spot.

The injured person was immediately rushed to a hospital in Parkal. More details are awaited.