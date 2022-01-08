Hyderabad man dies in a fire accident in Netherlands

Hyderabad: A resident of Hyderabad’s Asif Nagar had died at a hospital in The Hague city of the Netherlands due to burns caused by a fire at his apartment.

The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Abdul Hadi. The issue was brought to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs by the president of Hyderabad’s Majlis Bachao Tehreek, Amjad Ullah Khan.

The leader shared Hadi’s details on Twitter, requesting External Affairs Minster, S. Jaishankar to ask the Indian embassy in the Netherlands to make arrangements to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased.

“@DrSJaishankar Sir, Abdul Hadi from Hyd died in Nederlands after a fire accident in his building, Please ask @IndinNederlands to make necessary arrangements to send his mortal remains back. @meaMADAD@HelplinePBSK@ProtectorGenGOI@NLinIndia@sushilrTOI@PramodChturvedi ” read the tweet