Hyderabad: Man dies in accident after bike falls while escaping dogs

Hyderabad: A a two-wheeler rider was killed and his pillion was injured when the vehicle skid and fell while trying to escape a pack of street dogs at Maheshwaram on Saturday night.

Vadde Venkatesh, 28, a resident of DG Thanda in Maheshwaram of Ranga Reddy district, left his home along with his brother in the evening to watch a movie in a theatre at Thukkuguda.

After the movie, the two were returning home on their motorbike and when they reaching Maheshwaram gate the behcile was chased by a pack of street dogs. While trying to escape the pack chasing them the vehicle skidded, Maheshwaram sub-inspector Madhusudhan said.

Venkatesh fell off the bike and sustained serious injuries. He died on the spot while his brother fractured his leg and was recuperating in a hospital. A case was registered.