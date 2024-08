Hyderabad: A biker dies while his friend, the pillion rider sustained injuries in an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Kurumurthy, a resident of Izzathnagar, who was riding with a friend on the ORR service road.

Kurumurthy lost control of the two-wheeler, and the bike skidded on a stretch near a hotel. He died on the spot, while the pillion rider was shifted to a hospital. The police registered a case, and the investigation is underway.