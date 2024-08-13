Telangana: Ranga Reddy dist additional collector caught accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on August 13, Tuesday arrested Ranga Reddy district’s Additional Collector for accepting a bribe worth Rs 8 lakh.

The accused was identified as Additional Collector, MV Bhoopal Reddy and Senior Assistant Y Madan Mohan Reddy, who accepted the bribe for altering records in the Dharani portal.

In its statement, the ACB said that the complainant was Jakkidi Muthyam Reddy, a resident of Gurramguda Village in Balapur Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

The accused officer Madanmohan Reddy accepted the bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh in his car to process and get the complainant’s work done by influencing his higher officials and remove the 14 guntas of land from the prohibited list on the Dharani website.

The bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh was recovered from the possession of Madan Mohan Reddy from his car. Both the hand fingers of Madan Mohan Reddy tested positive in the Phenolphthalein test.

Upon inquiry, Madan Mohan Reddy informed that he had demanded the bribe on behalf of Bhoopal Reddy, and he called him on the phone to confirm the same. Bhoopal Reddy instructed him to come to Peddamberpet ORR to hand over the bribe amount.

Bhoopal Reddy reached near Pedda Amberpet ORR on his official vehicle and stopped near the vehicle of Madan Mohan Reddy. Immediately Madan Mohan Reddy proceeded with the bribe amount kept in the plastic bag entered Bhoopal Reddy’s car handed over the money and got out of the vehicle. The bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh was recovered from Bhoopal Reddy’s car.

The amount recovered from the bag found in the Joint Collector’s car tested positive in the Phenolphthalein test.

The accused officers abused their official position, and the powers vested in them and demanded and accepted the bribe amount.

Therefore the accused officers Madan Mohan Reddy, and Bhoopal Reddy, would be arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad. The case is under investigation, the officials said.