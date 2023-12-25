Hyderabad: Man dies in accident while trying to save stray dog

Hyderabad: A man died after his scooter skidded off the road while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog at Pahadishareef road on Monday, December 25.

K Deepak Kumar, 29, a resident of Mamidipally village was going on a scooty from Mamidpally to Uppuguda. When he reached Al Adroos School at Pahadishareef, a stray dog came in front of his scooter and Deepak suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting the dog. His scooter skidded off the road and he sustained serious injuries. He died later while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital.

A case was registered by the Pahadishareef police under section 304 A of IPC and investigation is underway.