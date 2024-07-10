Hyderabad man drives car with three kids into lake, saved by locals

Shocking incident occurred at Inamguda Lake under Abdullapurmet police station limits.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th July 2024 12:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man attempted suicide along with his three children by driving the car into a lake on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The locals swung into action and pulled out all the four out of the lake.

The shocking incident occurred at Inamguda Lake under Abdullapurmet police station limits.

Ashok, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar in Hyderabad and working as a contractor, had taken out his son and two daughters for a morning outing. After reaching the lake, he drove the car into the waters.

As the occupants in the car were drowning, locals saved them with the help of ropes.

The locals had initially thought it to be an accident. However, the preliminary probe by the police revealed that Ashok wanted to end his life with children.

Financial problems are said to be the reason for the man’s extreme step.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

More details were awaited.

