Hyderabad man drowns in Canadian lake during birthday celebrations

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man who had recently completed his masters in Canada accidentally drowned in a Toronto lake while celebrating his brother’s birthday on Sunday, September 15.

The victim has been identified as Praneeth, a resident of Meerpet in Ranga Reddy district. He has completed his degree at a Canadian university and was looking for a job while staying with friends.

According to reports, to mark his brother’s birthday, he and a group of friends went boating in a lake, during which he accidentally fell and drowned before the help could arrive.

Local authorities were alerted, and a search operation was launched to recover his body. The Toronto police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim’s family was informed of the tragedy on Monday by one of his friends, and further investigation is going on.

