Hyderabad man duped by FedEx scam; loses over Rs 3 lakhs

The scammer initially contacted the victim, claiming that a parcel containing illegal items such as fake passports and drugs was registered in his name

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old private employee from Hyderabad fell victim to a FedEx scam.

According to reports, the scammer initially contacted the victim, claiming that a parcel containing illegal items such as fake passports and drugs was registered in his name.

The fraudster further deceived the victim by posing as a police official over a Skype call, threatening him, and demanding bank account details for verification. Under duress, the victim transferred a sum of Rs. 3,71,000. However, after realizing the scam, he approached the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged. Through the course of the investigation, the cybercrime police froze the case amount and were able to recover and refund Rs. 3,49,000 to the victim.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police urged the public to think sharply and wisely to safeguard their money and data.

“If a call raises suspicions, individuals should end the call immediately without any fear and report to the nearest police station without engaging further. Beware of FedEx, BSNL, and TRAI fraud calls,“ said the police in their statement.

By dialling the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in, citizens can report cybercrimes, and in case of emergency, call or whatsapp at (+91) 8712665171 to get immediate help.

