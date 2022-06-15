Hyderabad: Man dupes woman on pretext of offering job, arrested

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Wednesday arrested a man who falsely promised a woman a job in Dubai and stole huge amounts of money from her on grounds of helping her with visa, processing fees, offer letter, etc.

According to a police report, the accused identified as Suvransu Sekhar Singh (42), a native of Uttar Pradesh, met the victim on a matrimonial site. She rejected him for certain reasons, but he was not able to handle the rejection.

He later contacted her on the pretext of helping her get a job in Dubai and gained her confidence. He then made her transfer huge amounts of money to him on the pretext of helping her with processes such as visa, processing fees, offer letter, etc.

The woman registered a complaint with the Rachakonda police, who identified the accused based on technical evidences. They proceeded to Uttar Pradesh to arrest the accused and brought him to Hyderabad on a transit warrant and sent him to judicial custody.

Cases were registered against the accused under Sections 417, 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of IT Act.

