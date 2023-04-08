Hyderabad: Man ends life after losing money in online games

A suicide note was found where the deceased mentioned he had invested a huge amount of money into online games hoping to earn benefits but end up losing.

Published: 8th April 2023
Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man who was allegedly in distress over losing a large amount of money to online games died by suicide at Kapra in Kushaiguda.

The deceased was identified as V Shiva, a work assistant at the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) in Moula Ali. He was found dead on March 6.

Shiva got married three years ago and has a toddler son.

According to the police, Shiva’s wife was in her parents’ house located in the Jogulamba-Gadwal district when this incident took place.

Police suspected Shiva died by hanging himself with a bed sheet in his bedroom.

On the fateful evening, Shiva’s wife alerted her neighbours after her calls went unanswered. They found his lifeless body hanging in his room.

Kushaiguda police official said that a suicide note was found in Shiva’s possession where he had written an apology to his family for his extreme decision. He had invested a huge amount of money into online games hoping to earn benefits but end up losing.

“Though Shiva has clearly mentioned the reason behind his extreme step, he named none. However, his family is clueless about his gaming habit. We are working on the clues and investigating if betting was the only reason for his death,” the official added.

